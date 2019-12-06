STOVER, Mo. Julia Ann Kern, 84, of the Ivy Bend community, south of Stover, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, Nov. 18, 2019, at Boone Hospital, in Columbia, Missouri.
She was born June 21, 1935, on the family farm near Hiawatha, Kansas, to John and Mary Barnhisel Kreuzburg.
On Dec. 18, 1965, in Oskaloosa, Kansas, Julia was united in marriage to Mike Kern, who survives at their home.
Julia graduated from Hiawatha High School, with the class of 1953.
She attended Highland Junior College, receiving her associates degree before enrolling in the Emporia State Teachers College; she then graduated from Peru State College, in Peru, Nebraska, with a degree in elementary education.
Julia taught fifth grade for several years before taking the position of librarian with Kansas City Kansas Community College, retiring in 1999.
In 2000, following Mikes retirement, they moved from the Kansas City area and made Ivy Bend their permanent home.
In addition to her husband of 53 years, she is survived by: four siblings and their spouses: Arthur and Olive Kreuzburg, of Colony, Kansas, Kay Wiltz, of Marysville, Kansas, Mary Lynn and Richard Cramer, of Great Bend, Kansas, and John and Rose Kreuzburg, of Hiawatha; along with several nieces, including Brenda Thonen, of Hiawatha; nephews, other relatives and friends.
Julia was preceded in death by: her parents; and one brother, Lester Kreuzburg.
A Celebration of Julias life will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the Lakeview Baptist Church, in Ivy Bend. As published in the Hiawatha World.
