Kimmi, Ruth H. 1919-2021

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. Ruth H. Coffelt Kimmi, age 102, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 21, 2021, at the Shawnee P.A.R.C. facility in Shawnee Mission, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Margaret (Gattermier) Coffelt and Albert Coffelt; and siblings Norman, Thelma, Raymond, Hobart, Beulah and Gladys; and also by husband, Clayton; daughter, Connie; and granddaughter, Cindy.
She is survived by sons, Ron (Susan) of Cortez, Colorado and Phil (Cheryl) of Lenexa, Kansas; and sister, Ruby Moss of Kansas City. Ruth enjoyed nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and two great- great-grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Ruth was born in Olathe, Kansas, on Jan. 27, 1919. She was raised in the Atchison, Kansas, and Everest, Kansas, communities. She graduated from Everest H.S. in 1937, where she met the love of her life, Clayton. During their courtship she was employed by Harzfelds in Kansas City. They were married on March 8, 1941, and resided in the Everest area until his death in November, 1967.
Ruth was employed as the Secretary of the Everest Middle School from 1966 to 1984. She was an avid Bridge player and belonged to several Bridge Clubs. She also enjoyed gardening and working in her church. She moved to Lenexa in 2005 to be closer to family.
Ruth has been cremated under the direction of the Porter Funeral Home of Lenexa. A private service will be held at the Miller Cemetery in Everest. As published in the Hiawatha World.
