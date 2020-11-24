King, Frank M. 1929-2020

Frank Marion King, Jr., of rural Hiawatha, Kansas, also affectionately known by his nickname Doodle, was born on June 12, 1929, and passed away at his home on Nov. 17, 2020, at the age of 91.
His is survived by his lovely wife, Arlene, of 71 years of marriage; and their children, Frank (Kathy) King, Richard (Jane) King, Linda (Sam) Huesti, and Leisa (Ken) Pyle. He is also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Doodle and Arlene enjoyed farming in rural Hiawatha for the first years of their marriage, but what brought them the most joy in life was their time in missionary work in the later years. He loved the Lord and was eager to share that with everyone he met.
He is now at rest with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. His favorite Bible verse was John 14: 19: Because I (Jesus) live, ye shall live also.
A private family service was held Friday, Nov. 20, at Hiawatha Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Doodles name may be sent to Gideons International in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
