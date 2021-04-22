Kinsley, Geraldine M. 1936-2021

Geraldine Marie Kinsley, 84, of Hiawatha, died early Saturday morning, April 17, 2021, at the home of her daughter in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Gerry, as to how she was known to family and friends, was born June 14, 1936, at Norfolk, New York, one of eight children born to Milton Henry Sr. and Ethel Mae Sherman Gooshaw. She grew up back east where she attended school prior to graduating from Elkland, New York High School with the class of 1954. Gerry worked for Hospice (WEK), Elmira, New York, Star Gazette; Plainville Convalescent Home, and upon moving to Hiawatha, Pamida, and Wonder Bread Thrift Store for 19 years until retiring.
Mrs. Kinsley was a longtime member of the Christ Church of Hiawatha; and recent years found her attending faithfully at Trinity United Methodist Church of Hiawatha. She had a bubbly personality, never knew a stranger, was a great cook and making baked goods, enjoying sharing her goodies!
She married Earl Wayne Kinsley, Aug. 4, 1957, at Elmira. He was in the military and they lived several places across the United States before moving to Hiawatha to make their home in 1975 until moving to St. Joseph to make their home with their daughter, Dianna, in Feb. 2018. Wayne died Jan. 17, 2019.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Georgetta Gooshaw, Regnald Gooshaw, Billy Gooshaw, Milton Gooshaw, and Betty Stocum.
Survivors include her children, Thomas Kinsley, Robert Kinsley, Dianna Haynes, Milton Kinsley, James Kinsley, and Natalie Travis; siblings, Sylvia Frite, Beverly MacKey; 16 grandchildren with 31 great-grandchildren. A good friend thru the years of Gerry was Donna Krebs.
Celebration of Gerrys eternal life is planned for 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Hiawatha, with Pastor Kevin Rea officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday. The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services at Church. Please observe masks and social distancing requirements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com which also is the livestreaming site. As published in the Hiawatha World.
