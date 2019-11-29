Klein, Barbara A. 1934-2019

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Barbara A. Klein, 85, of rural Fairview, formerly of Powhattan, died peacefully Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Barbara was born July 8, 1934, at home near Hiawatha, one of three children born to Calvin and Doris (Vigus) Shannon, and has lived in Brown County her entire life.
Until she was about the age of eight, her family lived north of Hiawatha, upon which time they moved to a farm near Powhattan, where she attended and later graduated from Powhattan High School with the class of 1952.
Barbara worked a short time as a secretary before she married.
She married Clifford Klein, Nov. 29, 1953, at Hiawatha.
They lived their married life south of Fairview, where they operated a dairy, farmed and raised Arabian horses.
While her children were at home, she was totally involved with all of their activities. She especially enjoyed all 4-H activities, including serving as Brown County 4-H leader.
Clifford died in July 15, 2003.
She continued to live on the farm after his death, where she was known for her beautiful garden, even at the age of 84! She was affectionately known as The Lady in the Garden.
Barbara was also preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Gayle Klein, in 1964; still born son, David Scott Klein, in 1962; and grandson, John David Wenger, in 1984.
Barbara was an active member of the United Church of Christ, in Fairview, and devoted to all the activities associated with the church.
In addition to her church, she was also devoted to: the library, book club, culinary class, Christian Womens Club, the Cozy Cafe; Breakfast womens group, and volunteering with NEK Hospice, all the while with her family being upmost important. Staying active was an understatement, and not to mention a fun person to be around!
Survivors include: a daughter, Kathleen Wenger (Ron), of rural Powhattan; son, Rick Klein (Janet), of rural Fairview; sisters: Sharon Pontious, of Hiawatha, and Karen Duck (Bill), of Cascade, Colorado; grandchildren: Daniel Wenger, Faith Quilter (Patrick), Ashley Klein, and Christina Klein Tross (Jan); great-grandchildren, Klein and Grace Quilter.
A Celebration of Barbaras life is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Fairview United Church of Christ, with Shane Spangler officiating.
Private interment will be at the Powhattan Cemetery.
Friends may call at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, after 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Family and friend will meet that evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Fairview United Church of Christ or NEK Hospice, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
