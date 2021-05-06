Kleopfer, Robert W. 1933-2021

MORRILL, Kan. Robert Wayne Bob. Kleopfer, 88, of rural Morrill, Kansas, peacefully passed away April 30, 2021, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha where he resided for the last seven years.
Robert was born Jan. 10, 1933, at home, near Morrill, the son of Karl and Ella (Fortmeyer) Kleopfer. He attended grade school at Old Fairview and walked two and a fourth miles most days, or rode his bicycle. He then attended Fairview High School and graduated in 1951. After graduation he farmed with his father, Karl, and helped his uncles Paul, Will and John Kleopfer during hay and harvest seasons.
In 1957 Bob married Annalee Rannebeck at Falls City, Nebraska. They moved to the farm, one and one half miles east of Bobs parents where they still reside today. They were married Sept. 22, 1957. God blessed this union with 63 years of marriage and three children.
Bob was a lifetime and active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairview where he served on various church offices all through the years. He was a member of the Lutheran Laymans League serving as president many years. He served as LLL zone president, and the Aid Association for Lutherans board. He served on the Walnut Township Board; the Walnut Creek Watershed Board serving as clerk for many years; and was county 4-H tractor leader for 10 years.
Survivors include his wife, Annalee, of the home; children, Dennis Kleopfer (Kim) of Fairview, Kansas, Melinda Vanness (Chris) of Latimer, Iowa, Douglas Kleopfer (Sarah) of Morrill; seven grandchildren, Matthew Kleopfer (Jenessa) of Fredonia, Kansas, Andrew Kleopfer (Jessica) of Morrill, Kaylee Borcherding (Mike) of Latimer, Kansas, Kyle Vanness of Raeford, North Carolina, Kendra Vanness of San Jose, California, Hannah Gavin (Tom) of St. Joseph, Missouri, Emma Boyer (Nate) of Pullman, Washington; great-grandchildren, Kamden, Kennedy, Karson, Kortlan Kleopfer, Bella Peterson, Collin, Paige, Charley Borcherding; nephews and a niece.
Preceding him in death are his parents, brother Leland, and sister Mary Ella Peggy Hofmeister.
A Celebration of Bobs Eternal Life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fairview, with Rev. Michael Dunaway officiating. Interment will follow at Isely Cemetery, north of Fairview.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. Tuesday where the family will meet from 6 until 8 that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Paul Lutheran Church or to the Lutheran Hour Ministries, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
