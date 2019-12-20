Kleppe, Janice R. 1942-2019

LEONA, Kan. Janice Jan Ruth Kleppe, 77, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.
She was born Oct. 10, 1942, in Wilmington, Ohio, the daughter of Walter and Helen Shaw.
Janice graduated from Troy High School, Troy, Ohio, in 1960.
She was a homemaker for most of her life. She loved cooking and was the owner/operator of the cafe; in Robinson, Kansas in the late 1970s, and worked as a cook at the Highland Care Center and at Hiawatha Place.
She was a member of the Bellevue United Methodist Church.
She married Marvin Eldon Kleppe, on March 31, 1984, in Leona.
He preceded her in death on March 31, 2015.
Survivors include: two sons, Donald Law, Salt Lick, Kentucky, and David Law, Morehead, Kentucky; three daughters: Linda (Tim) Rothenbach, Elgin, Illinois, Alisa (Rick) Skruch, Holton, Kansas, and Denise Canaday, Springfield, Missouri; stepson, Maurice (Debbie) Kleppe, Agency, Missouri; stepdaughter, Tereta (Peanut) Massey, Robinson; two brothers, Lyle (Gretchen) Shaw, Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and Gene (Paula) Shaw, Cincinnati, Ohio; 23 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: a daughter, Cynthia Law; a son, Robert Dennis Canaday; stepdaughters: Marlene Mullen and Raedell Johnson; and two brothers, William Downing and Richard Downing.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, and will be greatly missed.
Funeral services are planned for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 302 Main, in Highland, with Pastor Jerry Petering officiating.
Interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Leona.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Highland.
Memorial contributions may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS, 66434, to be designated at a later date.
A special message, or note of remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.