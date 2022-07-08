Kling, Eileen A. 1920-2022

Eileen Ada Cawood Kling, of Hiawatha, passed away July 4, 2022, at the age of 101.
Eileen was born Aug. 26, 1920, in Palmer, Kansas, the daughter of Walter F. Cawood and Ada Mae Stiles Cawood.
She graduated from Corning High School in 1938, and attended classes at KSU for nursing.
On Sept. 28, 1943, she married Ernest Lee Kling in Lyndon, Kansas. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2011. They resided in Corning, Topeka, Holton and Goff, Kansas before moving to Hiawatha in 1959.
Eileen worked in various hospitals and clinics through her early career, becoming a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1972. She was proud to have graduated third highest in the class, being the oldest member of her class. She worked for Dr. Dewitt S. Lowe for several years until his retirement, and then worked for Oak Ridge Acres and Maples Heights Nursing Homes in Hiawatha. She remained a licensed nurse, working until she was 80 years old.
Eileen loved chocolate, lots of chocolate, every day of her life. She also enjoyed country music, while eating chocolate. Eileen loved Jesus and instilled a love of God in her children. She took great comfort in her daily readings from the Episcopal Book of Common Prayer. Eileen was member of St. Thomas Episcopal Church, Falls City, Nebraska. She was an 80-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star and a member of the VFW Auxiliary.
Eileen is survived by: her four children: daughters Nancy Horne (Robert) of rural Alta Vista, Kansas, Melodye Hathaway (Roger) of Hiawatha, son, Kent Kling of Ponca City, Oklahoma and daughter, Denise Wolney (Jim) of Hiawatha.
She is survived by: eight grandchildren: LaDonna (Brad) Flynn of Pittsburg, Kansas, Scott (Lisa) Horne of rural Alta Vista, Kansas, Bartholomew (Lori) Kling of Ponca City, Oklahoma, Sabrina (James) Shults of Greeneville, Tennessee, Amanda S. Coots of Atchison, Kansas, Jillian (Daniel) Darnall of Glasco, Kansas, Colby Gilbert of Glasco, Tess Wolney of Hiawatha; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Eileen was preceded in death by: her parents; infant son, Walter Herbert Kling; grandson, Jeremy Coots; infant sister, Margaret Cawood; and sisters, Geraldine Holden and Madelyn Bonte.
Services will be held at 7 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, at the Bethany United Church of Christ, Hiawatha, with Rev. Shane Spangler officiating.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, at the Wetmore Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitative Center, Hiawatha, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 12 noon Wednesday.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services, at Church.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
