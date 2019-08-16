Klontz, Nancy 1928-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Mrs. Nancy (Parker) Klontz, 90 years old, departed her Earthly life on June 11, 2019, at Maple Heights Nursing Home and Care Facility, where she had been a resident on the memory unit since Feb. 1, 2016.
She was born in New York City, Manhattan, New York, to Donald Adams Parker and Ruth Gildersleeve Tiffany, on Aug. 26, 1928.
She spent her youth and early adulthood in Mawah, New Jersey, commuting to Wall Street during her career with her father, by train and ferry, where they both were employed.
She resided in Hiawatha since January, 1974.
Nancy is survived by: her children, Donna Louise Mercer, of Idyllwild, California; her son-in-law, as well as her son, Glen Thomas Klontz of Hiawatha; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by: her husband of 52 years, Rev. Dean Edward Klontz, who passed on in January, 2009; her parents; a sister, Donna Tiffany Parker, who tragically died at the age of five; and her dear sister, Dr. Judith Jub Tiffany Parker Frankmann, of East Lansing, Michigan, whose life was abbreviated in Dec., 1993, by metastasized breast cancer.
We still miss her and treasure our many memories of being together.
Nancy volunteered in many venues: Lifetime member of the Hospital Auxiliary, volunteer at the Atchison Hospice Association, member of the First United Methodist Church, Hiawatha, Saturday Club for over 25 years, patron and volunteer at the Morrill Public Library, past PTA President in Wilmington, Illinois, Senior Girl Scout Leader in Mawah, volunteer at Maple Heights, and Sunday School Teacher and trainer.
She was one of the first employees of the NE KS Area Agency on Aging, for over 20 years.
Hobbies and interest included: tennis, bridge, Bible study, gardening, swimming, taking long walks, vacationing and global travel.
A memorial, as a tribute to her, has been established at the Hiawatha First UMC, with funds designated to benefit the youth of the Church.
Her memorial service will be held on at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, in the Sanctuary of the First UMC, with Pastor Andrew Finch officiating. All invited to attend.
Private inurnment was at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home is assisting the family.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
