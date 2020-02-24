Knabe, Helen

Helen Knabe
HIAWATHA, Kan. Helen M. Knabe, 79, of Hiawatha, died Friday night, Feb. 21, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, after a brief illness.
She had been a resident of Vintage Park for many years.
Helen was born on July 30, 1940, in Kilgore, Texas, one of nine children born to Sidney S. Long Sr. and Effie Loden Long.
She grew up and attended schools in Kilgore, graduating from high school in 1958.
She met her future husband, Wayne, while working at a movie theater as he attended LeTourneau Vo-Tech, in Longview, Texas.
They were married on April 10, 1959, in Longview, and began farming near Edgerton, Kansas.
In 1963, they moved to a farm outside of Hiawatha, where they farmed and raised livestock.
Helen was a longtime member of Bethany United Church of Christ, where she belonged to the Womens Guild.
She volunteered with Mt. Zion Rustlers 4-H Club and later worked at Coast-to-Coast, in Hiawatha.
She was a published author of her beloved poems, and her creative abilities were an inspiration to many.
Helen was a graduate of Highland Community College. Education was important to her, and she ensured that all her children graduated with college degrees.
Survivors include: daughters: Cheryl Knabe, of Galloway Township, New Jersey, Janet Rapp, of Gladstone, Missouri, and Karen McCune (Bill), of Plainville, Kansas; and son, Christopher Knabe (Ann), of Hiawatha; eight grandchildren: Matthew McCune (Monica), of Plainville, Justin and Colt McCune, of Plainville, Ryan Kraemer, of Everett, Washington, Caitlyn Kraemer, of Galloway Township, Keagan and Jessica Rapp, of Gladstone, and Katherine Knabe, of Hiawatha; two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Ayden McCune, of Plainville; two sisters, Margaret Long, of Texas, and Catherine Long, of New Mexico; sister-in-law, Donna Moll (David), of Olathe, Kansas; and brother-in-law, Dr. Virgil Gonzalez, of Tyler, Texas; and beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; and siblings: Mary Gonzalez, Beverly Spillane, Sidney S. Long Jr., Dorothy Smith, Martha Long and infant sister, Theresa Long.
Visitation is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, with family present from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Celebration of life services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at Bethany United Church of Christ of Hiawatha, 303 North Sixth St., Pastor Shane Spangler will officiate.
Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to: Bethany United Church of Christ Memorial Fund, in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Messages for the family can be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
