Kneisley, Janice L. 1959-2021

Janice Lynn Kneisley, age 62, of Hiawatha, passed away peacefully Feb. 8, 2021, due to lung cancer.
She was born Feb. 3, 1959, in Manhattan, Kansas, to Bob and Sue Snyder. She was married to her husband, Kevin Kneisley, on Oct. 23, 1993.
Her focus in life was education and teaching, spending her last 18 years working in Special Education. She was the 1st and 2nd Grade Special Education teacher at Hiawatha Elementary.
In 1977, she graduated from Manhattan High School. In 1981, she earned a BS in Journalism and Mass Communication from Kansas State University. During her final days, she was working on her Masters degree in Special Education; She was nine hours shy of receiving her degree.
Janice is survived by her husband; her two sons, Kristopher and Korey Kneisley; her mother, Sue Snyder; her sisters, Kathy Ylander (David) and Jackie Garibay (Jose;). She has influenced and touched a lot of lives and she will truly be missed.
She was preceded in death by her father, Bob Snyder.
A celebration of Janices life is planned for 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 12, 2021, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha. Cremation will follow services with private inurnment at a later date at Albany Cemetery, Sabetha.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Thursday where the family will meet from 4 until 6 p.m. that afternoon.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Freedom Hospice, Brown County Humane Society, or Heartland Cancer Foundation in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQUIRED.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral home facebook page for live streaming: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
