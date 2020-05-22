Mary K. Knight
LENEXA, Kan. Mary K. Knight, 92, of Lenexa, passed away peacefully in her home at Garden Villas May 17, 2020.
Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Howard Wayne Knight.
She is survived by: two children, Terry Knight, of Overland Park, Kansas, and Kristen Baril of Indianapolis, Indiana; five grandchildren and 15 grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements: Private with immediate family.
In lieu of flowers send donations to Knox Presbyterian church. 9595 W 95th St Overland Park,KS 66212 As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.