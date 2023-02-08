Thomas C. Knudson, 79, died Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, in Dallas, Texas, while in the care of hospice.
Tom was born Sept. 20, 1943, in Horton, Kansas, the son of Carl and Alma Knudson of Horton, Kansas.
Tom grew up on their dairy farm and attended school and graduated from Horton High School in 1961.
After graduation, Tom joined the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Kitty Hawk as an air traffic controller during the Vietnam War. After completing his military service, he entered the insurance business and remained in until his retirement.
In 1978, Tom married Lola Nelson and helped raise their family until they divorced in 1987. Tom was blessed with the birth of his daughter, Taylor, on April 22, 1993.
Tom is survived by: his longtime partner, Shari Jenkins of Dallas; his daughter, Taylor Knudson of Colorado; stepchildren: Aaron Johnston of Minnesota, Nichole Cooper of Colorado and Addison Johnston of Texas; six grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his brother, Dan and wife, Sara Knudson, of Horton.
He is proceeded in death by: his parents; his brother, Phil; and a great-grandchild, Charlie.
Toms sense of humor and wit will be missed by all his friends and family.
Tom will be cremated and a graveside service will be held at the Claytonville Cemetery at a later date.
