FALL RIVER, Wis. Patricia Ann Koch, age 88, passed peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at the Meadows in Fall River, Wisconsin, with family by her side.

Patricia was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on April 16, 1935, the daughter of Rudolph and Olive Sutter. Following her education in Honey Creek, Nebraska, she met the love of her life and was united in marriage to Lawrence Richard Koch on April 20, 1956. Together they ran a farm and raised a family. In 1972, they sold the farm and moved to the village of Reserve, Kansas, Patricia was the cook for the elementary school in Reserve for many years. Following her retirement, Patricia enjoyed completing puzzles, word searches, baking.

