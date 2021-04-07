Koelliker, Sheila S. 1946-2021

HORTON, Kan. Sheila Sue Koelliker, 75, of Horton, Kansas, surrounded by her family, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday April 2, 2021.
Sheila was born March 5, 1946, in Horton, to Robert K. Brook and Dorothy Jacques Brook. She was raised on a farm near Willis, Kansas. She graduated with the class of 1964, in Willis.
She married the love of her life, Stanley Koelliker, Dec. 18, 1965. She poured her heart into being a mother and homemaker for the majority of her life. She was a part-time secretary for her husband at the Skelly Getty Texaco. After most of her children were raised, she went to work for Lutheran social services in Topeka, Kansas, as a family support worker. She was able to have such a huge impact for so many families during that time. She also taught MAPP classes for prospective foster and adopted families. Sheila enjoyed knitting, crocheting, and sewing. Over the years she made countless blankets, booties, and other items for her grandchildren and others. If a pregnancy was announced, you knew she was busy with her craft!
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley, Oct. 6, 2018; parents; grandparents; and a grandson, London Koelliker, Sept. 19, 2012.
Survivors include daughters, Wendy Koelliker, Raina Koelliker, Gipsy and Jim Boone, Brooke and Ethan Grier, Sunshine and Aaron Crismas, Summer and Chad Goben, Megan Beery Koelliker, Dionne Carter, Karen and Justin Ferney, and Dot and Pat Clements. Sons include: Shawn Koelliker, Dustin Koelliker, Jeremy and Susan Koelliker, Kevin Koelliker, Cody Koelliker, Art and Cindy Koelliker, Donnie Koelliker, Marshall Koelliker, Thomas Koelliker, Brad Koelliker, and Jaxton Koelliker, as well as 72 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.
She also leaves behind an extended family in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, including Marco and Sylvia Guzman and their three daughters: Camilla, Sarah, and Valentina, from her numerous trips of vacation and missionary work.
A Celebration of Sheilas life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at the First Baptist Church in Horton. Masks and social distancing of 4 is requested by the Church. Pastor John Kress will officiate. Interment will follow at Claytonville Cemetery
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 10 a.m. Thursday where the family will gather from 4 until 7 that evening.
MASKS REQUIRED
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sheila Koelliker Memorial Fund sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Service to be life streamed thru Facebook: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
