Koenig, Eleanor R. 1929-2021

Eleanor Rose Koenig, of rural Hiawatha, died Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 17, 2021, at Maple Heights Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hiawatha.
She was 91. Eleanor was born at Salem, Nebraska, June 3, 1929, one of two children born to Marcus Harrison Sr. and Rosa Freda Harring Bates. Thefamily moved to a farm north of Hamlin where she attended country school, later graduating from Hamlin High School with the class of 1948. She married Jubal Koenig after a short courtship, June 27, 1948, at Zion Evangelical and Reformed Church at Falls City. Both she and Jubal had a strong work ethic. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother in later years. The work ethic factored in that she loved the farm and farm life!
Eleanor not only took excellent care of her family, but her animals as well. They operated a dairy farm all of their married life north of Hiawatha. She knew the name of every milk cow, its offspring, all the while keeping the records. She loved being in the barn milking, and caring for the calves.
After they retired in 1988, they so enjoyed traveling all across the United States including Alaska. Jubal died Nov. 11, 2013. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Marcus Jr.
Eleanor was devoted to her horses, caring for them, being out in nature, enjoying the simple things in life. They enjoyed the trail rides at Indian Cave State Park, with the Hiawatha Saddle Club members. One of her favorite quotes was "what will be will be." She had a favorite fishing spot at their farm pond, occasionally walking down with a cane fishing pole, usually returning with a mess of fish.
She was a longtime member of Bethany United Church of Christ of Hiawatha.
Eleanor would take the kids so they could be a part of Sunday school, returning back to the farm to complete chores. She also was a member DHIA (Dairy Herd Improvement Assn.) for many years. Their dairy operation received the Kansas DHIA Production Award.
Survivors include her children, Gerol Moore (John), Rick Koenig (Cathy) and Michael Koenig, all of Hiawatha; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Bethany United Church of Christ,
Brown County Humane Society or Hope Brown County, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434. As published in the Hiawatha World.
