Philip Ray Korthanke, age 93, of Hiawatha, passed away on Nov. 13, 2020, at the Hiawatha Hospital surrounded by family.
Phil was born in Robinson, Kansas, Feb. 13, 1927, one of five children born to F.P. and Elizabeth Lynd Korthanke and has lived in the Brown County area all of his life. He grew up and attended country schools prior to graduating with the class of 1945 at Hiawatha High School. Phil joined the U.S. Navy and proudly served his country during World War II. Phil mentioned a couple memorable occasions while in the Navy was crossing the Pacific Ocean three times on the USS Meriwether APA 203. He also said flying an airplane at 20 years old. He returned to Brown County to farm and often worked on construction projects in the winter for neighbors and loved ones. He had a green thumb and loved gardening. His flower garden at his home on Iroquois street in Hiawatha was one of the most beautiful parts of the city for years. As a child, Philip helped his grandfather, Theodore, plant many of the beautiful maple trees all over Hiawatha.
Philip was a warm, welcoming, and hardworking man. He was also a charmer. He married the love of his life, Anna Margaret Clary, in 1951. The two of them met on an arranged double date when Phillip, after seeing Annie, coaxed her into the front seat with him even though she wasnt supposed to be his date. Later, when Philip decided that hed parachute candy down from a single-engine plane to some of the local girls he knew, Annie refused to run out and collect hers. He landed the plane in the pasture and hand-delivered the candy instead. They were quite a pair.
Phils faith was very important to him and a longtime member of the Christian Center in Hiawatha; also, the Hedrick-Moll Post #148, Robinson American Legion.
Philip was the patriarch of a large and loving family. He loved hosting family get-togethers and spending time with his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.
He is survived by his sons, Dave, Jim, Rick (Janice), Mark (Gina); and daughter, Lisa Neher (Tim); 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and sister, Betty Jo Burris.
Philip was preceded in death by his parents, FP and Elizabeth; his brothers, Bob (Verneal) and Glen (Bessie); his sister, Dorothy; and daughter-in-law, Charliss.
SOCIAL DISTANCING TO BE OSBERVED AND MASKS REQUIRED
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after 12 noon until 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, where the family will be present.
Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, Nov. 16, at the Christian Center, 519 N First St., Hiawatha. Pastor Tony French will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with military honors a courtesy of Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
In celebration of Phillips life the family requests donations be made towards to Philip Korthanke Memorial Fund to be designated later by the family, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
The service will be posted live on the funeral home group page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.