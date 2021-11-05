Korthanke, Randall D. 1951-2021

SABETHA, Kan. Randall Dean Korthanke, 70, passed away Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in his home with family by his side, after a difficult battle with cancer.
Randy was born in Sabetha, April 27, 1951. He was one of four children born to Robert Bob and Verneal Oldfield Korthanke.
Born and raised in the area, CK, as he was known by many, attended Robinson schools prior to graduating from Hiawatha High School in 1969. He later attended Highland Junior College. His true passion came from working and learning alongside his father, farming and raising livestock, a family tradition Randy would continue until his retirement in 2020.
Among his many interests, Randy enjoyed golfing, bowling, and watching Chiefs and Kansas State football games. He particularly enjoyed spending time with wife Karen, riding their Harley, traveling, especially to Mexico, and attending Renaissance Festivals. Above all, he valued spending time with family.
Randy is survived by: his wife, Karen; his children, Kimberly Korthanke, Elizabeth Nicole Dunn (Justin), Candice Schulz (Christopher) and Christopher Nelson (Katrina); his grandchildren: Alana, Bailey, Camdyn, Chole, Adelynn, Liam, Jackson, Charlotte and baby Dunn, due Feb. 2022; brothers, Steve Korthanke (Linda), Stanley Korthanke (LaDonna); and brother-in-law, Chuck Weaver.
He is preceded in death by: his parents; sister, Marsha; and grandson, Landyn.
Randys family and friends are invited to A Celebration Life at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at at the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will also host a visitation from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021, from at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
