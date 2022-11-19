FALLS CITY, Neb. Laura Kottich, 93, of Falls City, passed way Nov. 16, 2022, at Falls City.
She was born on Feb. 13, 1929, to Jacob and Amelia (Clara) Niemeyer in Falls City.
She married Sterling Kottich on Feb. 16, 1947, at Zion United Church of Christ. He passed away July 26, 2015.
Laura was raised at Falls City and graduated from Falls City High School in 1946, and then attended St. Joseph Platte Guard Business College.
When married, the couple made their home in Falls City and she worked as a secretary for lawyers Paul Chaney and Steve Brott, and then for Dr. Slominski, then Dr. Williams.
She was a member of Zion United Church of Christ Church, and a church pianist, organist and bible school music leader, Falls City Music Club, Rotary with her husband, Joy Bells, Zion Womens Guild, Bride Clubs, Town and Country Promenaders, Leisure Hour Club, Bible Clubs, and the Red Hat Society.
In 1972, at a camp meeting in Hastings, Nebraska, she was saved.
Survivors: Children: Douglas (Dianna) Kottich of Falls City, David (Deborah) Kottich of Elm Creek, Nebraska, Stanley (Jeanne) Kottich of Seward, Nebraska, Nancy (Bruce) Demmel of Falls City, Janice (Richard) Korthanke of Hiawatha; sister, Burdeen Prater of Papillion, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Lila Deeter and Mary Kottich; 18 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; brothers, Howard and Marvin Zimmerman; sisters, Margie Steinman-Krumme and Jeannette Baumker; and great-grandchildren, Bett and Joy Siyajuck.
Funeral Services: Her funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022, at Zion United Church of Christ.
Interment will be in the Zion United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Family will recieve friends on 3 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
Dorr & Clark Funeral Home, 2303 Harlan St. Falls City, NE 68355, is in charge of arrangements (404)-245-2424.
More information can be found at: www.dorrandclark.com.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
