Krebs, Clair E. 1933-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Clair E. Krebs, 86, of Hiawatha, formerly of Powhattan, surrounded by his family, died peacefully, Sunday morning, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
He was born near Powhattan, Aug. 18, 1933, one of four children born to Homer and Esther Wenger Krebs, and has lived in Brown County all of his life.
He grew up on a farm near Powhattan, where he attended Green Valley country school, later graduating from Powhattan High School, with the class of 1952.
Clair married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Pederson, March 1, 1953, at Horton.
She and Clair farmed and raised livestock, until retiring and moving to town, in 2007. Interesting note, he was born and lived in the same farm home until 2007.
Shirley resides at home.
He attended the Powhattan United Methodist Church.
He was a member of the Horton Fish & Game Club, and Hiawatha Senior Citizens.
He and Shirley enjoyed traveling with our gang, in local trips like Branson and Kansas City. They also were able to travel all over the United States, including Florida, Alaska and Oregon. He would say that he was able to wet his feet in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
Clair raised over 300 beagle puppies.
Clairs hobbies included: pitching horseshoes, fishing, hunting, camping, sporting events, playing cards, dominoes, building birdhouses and working with wood.
He loved basketball and track in high school. He ran the 100 year dash, in 11 seconds, at the county track meet and scored 26 points.
After moving to town, he enjoyed meeting the men at McDonalds for early morning coffee, household sales and going to ball games.
At their farm, for 25 years, they would use their pasture and provided 25 campsites for relatives.
Clair never met a stranger, always had time to visit with a smile on his face.
Also surviving are his children: Douglas (Cindy), of Las Vegas, Nevada, Debbie Hossfeld (Dale), of Topeka, Cindy Solomon (Eugene), of Hiawatha, and Sherry Taylor (Robert), also of Topeka; a brother, Gerald (Donna), of Hiawatha; with numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and great- great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by: his parents, Homer and Esther Krebs; a brother, Clyde; sister, Virginia Smith; granddaughters, Carrie and Kaylie; and great-great-granddaughters, Carrie Ann and Layla.
A Celebration of Clairs life is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at the Powhattan United Methodist Church. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Interment will follow, at Powhattan Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Powhattan Cemetery or Brown County Humane Society, sent in care of the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, who is in charge of arrangements.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services, at church.
A special message, or remembrance, may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
