Kruse, Julia I. 1927-2021

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Julia Ione (Hawk) Kruse, 93, died April 9, 2021, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas. She was known as Judy by friends and relatives.
Judy was born Dec. 22, 1927, to Covell Daniel and Emma Jo (Hinz) Hawk on their family farm at Effingham, Kansas. Judy attended country schools at Sunny Hill and Shannon in Atchison County, Kansas. The family moved to Brown County near Morrill, Kansas, for three years where Judy attended Morrill High School. After returning to the farm at Effingham, she attended her senior year of school at Atchison County Community High School (ACCHS) graduating in 1945. Following graduation, Judy was employed at Horton Hospital for two and a half years.
She married her high school sweetheart, Alvin H. Kruse, at the Presbyterian Church in Effingham, Jan. 11, 1948. They lived and farmed in the Morrill Community 25 years before moving to their own farm at Fairview, Kansas, where they continued to farm until their retirement. Judy and Alvin were parents to three children: Billy John, Linda Mae, and Dwight Alvin Kruse.
Judy was a dedicated employee at the Morrill and Sabetha schools where she worked in the school lunch program as a cook and kitchen manager for 30 years.
She was a longtime member of St. Pauls Lutheran Church at Fairview. Judy served as a food and nutrition project leader for the Morrill Tip Top 4-H Club. She was a 50 year member of the Northwest Morrill Extension Homemakers Unit and a longtime member of the Dorcas Society at St. Pauls Church. She was recognized for 65 years of continuous membership in the American Legion Auxiliary Post #322, of Fairview.
During retirement, Judy enjoyed making quilts and helping assemble school, health, and disaster kits for Lutheran World Relief. She also made quilts for all of her grand and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardens and her family enjoyed her wonderful home cooked meals.
Judy moved to the A.C. North Village Apartments in Sabetha in 2013. She had resided in the A.C. Nursing Home two months prior to her death.
Alvin and Judy were married 59 years before his death Nov. 18, 2007. Others preceding her in death are her parents; grandparents; brother, Bill Hawk; an infant sister; grandson, Joel Bennett; and son-in-law, Vernon Bennett.
Survivors include her children, Bill Kruse (Cynthia) of Olathe, Kansas, Linda Bennett of Raton, New Mexico, Dwight Kruse (Charlotte) of Fairview; sister, Venita Jo Rader; brothers, Duane Hawk (Mildred), Leonard Hawk, all of Effingham; grandchildren, Justin Bennett (Kristy) of Des Moines, New Mexico, Laura Haverkamp (Mike) of Shawnee, Kansas, Matthew Kruse of Draper, Utah, Jennifer Ploeger (Heath) of Morrill, Daniel Kruse (Brianna) of Fairview; great-grandchildren Jackson, Samuel and Melanie Kruse, Katie Haverkamp, Jaydon Warnke, James, Karson andKalen Bennett, Kenzie and Charlee Ploeger.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A celebration of Judys eternal life is planned for 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hiawatha, with Pastor Michael Dunaway officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to service at the Church. Masks and social distancing encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggested memorial contributions to St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Hope Brown County Cancer Fund, or Sabetha School Lunch Ladies Angel Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com NEW: livestreaming service thru website As published in the Hiawatha World.
