LaCounte, Donald M.

Donald M. LaCounte
RESERVE, Ks. Donald Milton LaCounte, 96, of Reserve, Kansas, died Friday afternoon, July 17, 2020, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha where he had been a resident for 10 years.
Don was born at home on the family farm, one of five children of Julius LaCounte and Blanche Gordon LaCounte. He lived his whole life on the family farm.
On October 4, 1944, he married Nellie Proctor in Atchison, Kansas. They farmed their entire married life at the Reserve homestead. Don farmed until he was 82 years old, then went to Maple Heights when he was 86 years old and died when he was 96 years old.
Don was a member of the Methodist Church of Reserve, Kansas, where he served on many committees, and at its closing transferred his membership to the First United Methodist Church of Hiawatha. Dons faith was very important to him all his life. He graduated from Reserve High School and attended the Reserve Alumni every year. He served on the Reserve School Board for many years.
He was preceded in death by: his wife, Nellie LaCounte, October 24, 2007; his brothers and sisters, Harold LaCounte, Irene Mahadi, Josephine Rhodes and Betty Tatum; his parents Julius & Blanche LaCounte; and his step father A. B. McCrerey; and an infant son Donald LaCounte Jr.
He is survived by: three children, Thomas (Peggy Buis) LaCounte, Susan LaCounte and Peggy Jo Gardino; three grandchildren Sherri (Derek) Park, Holly (David) Karpowich and Paul Gardino; four great-grandchildren, Hailey Park and Hayden Park and Kelsey Karpowich and Keaton Karpowich; and numerous nieces and nephews.
His family is so appreciative of the loving care given to Don by the caregivers at Maple Heights.
Services will be private July 27, 2020 with burial at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, with Reverend Andrew Finch, of First United Methodist Church, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Dons memory are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, Hiawatha, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S. 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
A register book will be available at the funeral home to sign.
A special message or remembrance may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com You may view the service at the funeral home group Facebook page at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.