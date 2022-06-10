LaCounte, Susan L.

Susan L. LaCounte
Susan Lynette LaCounte, 77, of Hiawatha, died Sunday afternoon, June 5, 2022, at Maple Heights Nursing Home in Hiawatha, where she had been a resident since April 7, 2022.
Susan was born in Horton, Kansas, one of three children of Donald LaCounte and Nellie LaCounte.
Susan was a resident for four months at Vintage Park Assisted Living before moving to Maple Heights Nursing Home.
Her family is so appreciative of the loving care given to Susan by the caregivers of both of these facilities.
Susan graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1963, and then attended Emporia State Teachers College graduating with a degree in education in 1967.
She received a plaque for 47 years of service HGMS in 2014 and a plaque for 34 years of service to education from Garden City USD 457 in 2014.
At her retirement, Susan looked forward to moving back to the family farm.
She was a proud member of the Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel and Delta Kappa Gamma Soriety.
Susan enjoyed making fleece blankets, quilting, knitting, reading and traveling, especially to Branson, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by: her mother, Nellie LaCounte Oct. 24, 2007; her father, Donald LaCounte July 17, 2020; and an infant brother, Donald LaCounte, Jr.
She is survived by: two siblings, Thomas (Peggy Buis) LaCounte and Peggy Jo Gardino; two nieces and a nephew, Sherri (Derek) Park, Holly (David) Karpowich and Paul Gardino; and four great-nieces and nephews: Hailey Park, Hayden Park, Kelsey Karpowich and Keaton Karpowich.
A Celebration of Susans life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. Shane Spangler will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha.
The family will meet with friends one hour prior to services Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Susans memory are suggested to the First United Methodist Church, Brown County Association of Retired School Personnel or the Delta Kappa Gamma Society sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family with arrangements.
A special message or remembrance may be shared with the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
