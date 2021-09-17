WAKEFIELD, Kan. Norma June Laha was born Aug. 5, 1933, to Henry and Daisy (Hodge) Kuck in Fairbury, Nebraska.
She died Sept 9, 2021, in Wakefield.
She graduated from Leona High School in 1951, and went on to Highland Community College.
While attending Highland, she met a fellow student and former Marine, Patrick Laha. They were married on Jan. 1953, in Hiawatha.
June moved to Wakefield in 1978.
In addition to her husband, June is preceded in death by: her parents; eldest son, Patrick H. Laha Jr.; brother, Henry Kuck; sisters, Marcene George and Clarlyn Kuck; and daughter-in-law, Margie Laha.
Survivors: sons: Jeff and wife LaDena Laha of Clearwater, Kansas, Dr. David and wife Susan of Overland Park, Kansas, Chris Laha of Hutchinson, Kansas, Jon and wife Kristina Laha of Wichita, Kansas; daughter-in-law: Jo Ann Laha of Topeka, Kansas; brother, Benton Kuck of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 16 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
Funeral Services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept 16, 2021, at the Mizpah United Methodist Church in Wakefield
Burial will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept 16, 2021, at the Hiawatha Cemetery, Hiawatha.
Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept 15, 2021, from at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Meadowlark Hospice, c/o the funeral home.
Junes service will live-stream at 10 a.m. at the following link: https://www.facebook.com/nsrfuneralhome/live
To view Junes full obituary and to leave online condolences, visit www.nsrfh.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
