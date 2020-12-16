Lance, Thelma M. 1926-2020

FAIRVIEW, Kan. Thelma Marie Lance, 94, of Fairview, Kansas, passed away on Dec. 10, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha, Kansas.
She was born in Lillis, Kansas, on Feb. 1, 1926, to Lawrence and Frances (Becker) McGeeney.
She married James Dale Lance on Feb. 14, 1947. Before settling in Fairview, they lived in Topeka, Kansas, Denver, Colorado, and Cortez, Colorado. Thelma served as Brown County Treasurer for 25 years before retiring and spending winters in Mesa, Arizona. She loved to golf, play pool, play cards and go to the casinos.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard; husband, Dale; and son; Larry.
Thelma is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Wally) Conley of LoneTree, Colorado; brother, Bob McGeeney of Lyndon, Kansas; daughter-in-law, Emily Lance, of Fairview; and grandchildren, Jamie (Keane) Palmer of Denver, Colorado and JD Lance of Fall City, Nebraska. She has five great-grandchildren, Henry and Ava Palmer, and Jonathan, Reece, and Matthew Lance.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Graveside services are planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha, Kansas, with Shane Spangler and Father Dan Gardner officiating.
Memorial donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral Home Facebook Page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland, Kansas.
PLEASE OBSERVE MASKS AND SOCIAL DISTANCING REQURIEMENTS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.