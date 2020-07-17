Lang, Patricia L. 1931-2020

CHEYENNE, Wy. Patricia L. Lang, 89, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, formerly of Robinson, Kansas, passed away on July 3. She was born on March 26, 1931, in St. Joseph.
Pat received her masters degree in teaching from the University of Wyoming and taught elementary education at Fairview Elementary School in Cheyenne for thirty-one years. She retired in 2005. She enjoyed gardening, traveling and playing the piano.
She is survived by her sons John and David (Karen) of Cheyenne, and Jim (Julie) of Sherwood, Oregon; and grandchildren Robert, Molly, Sarah, Crystal and Luke. She was preceded in death by her brother David, parents Ethel and Willis McCauley and husband, John.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimers Association, which may be sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434, who is assisting the family.
Graveside services are planned for 10 a.m. Friday July 24, 2020, at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson, with Reverend Darlene Sheffer officiating.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.