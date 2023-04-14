HIAWATHA, Kan. James Joseph Larson, 96, passed away on March 19, 2023. Jim was born on Aug. 23, 1926, to Gustave and Bernice (Fields) Larson in Willis, Kansas. He attended schools in Willis and graduated from Willis High School.
Jim enlisted in the Army Air Corp with advanced training in the Counterintelligence Corp in Baltimore, Maryland and served in Frankfort, Germany until his honorable discharge. Jim then attended Kansas State University earning his bachelors degree in Animal Husbandry in 1951, Jim farmed with his father near Willis until Gus retired.
Jim met his future wife, Lois Homfeld, on a New Years Eve blind date that was arranged by his cousin, Homer and wife, Juanita, who had gone to college with Lois. He always laughed when telling the story of how he thought he was fashionably dressed in a salmon tie and smoked elk shoes. Jim and Lois were married on June 8, 1958, in Lexington, Missouri and together they had two sons, Kent and Van.
Jim farmed all his life and one of the proudest times was being able to plant crops without doing tillage. While in college, Jim inquired of the Kansas State Professors how to no-till plan corn into clover but there was no equipment available at that time. In 1985, he was able to no-till plant the first time and in 1986, he earned first place in the Kansas soybean yield contest in the no-till division. Soil erosion prevention was always a focus including building over 30,000 feet of terraces on the farm. The first terraces were built with Gus using a team of horses and a plow.
In "retirement" Jims calm and friendly demeanor made him the perfect person to be a greeter at Walmart, which he did for several years and was in a TV commercial for Walmart in 1993. Jim, along with Lois, also worked part-time at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha. When driving the hearse, he would smile and state "he never had a complaint about his driving from a passenger". Jim lovingly was a volunteer for hospice and found it to be so rewarding to spend time with those that were transitioning. At the end of Jims life, he received that same wonderful care from hospice as he transitioned to his eternal home.
Jim was a man of character, respectful, kind, generous and never forgot a name. He often shared with his family how blessed he was to have lived such a full life filled with happiness and overwhelming love. Jim was a well-respected man in this community and touched the lives of everyone he met. Jim was so proud of his family and friends and had a deep love for all.
Jim is survived by son, Van (Dawn) Larson of Rochester, Minnesota; daughter-in-law, Ann (Kent) of Walnut Creek, California; four grandchildren, Nick (Jana) and Hunter of Minnesota and Jenna and Scott of California and two great-grandchildren, Owen and Grace Larson of Minnesota; sister, Carol Beck of Lenexa, Kansas, sister-in-law, Norma (Lee) Barney of Oregon City, Oregon and special friend, Mary Kout.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Joan, the love of his life. Lois, and son Kent.
Family visitation will be held on Friday, April 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. and the funeral service will be held on Saturday, April 22 at 11 a.m. both at Zion Lutheran Church, Everest, Kansas
Friends may call during office hours at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha after April 18.
Military honors will be a courtesy of the Brown County Veterans Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be give to NEK Hospice and can be sent to Chapel Oaks in Hiawatha, Kansas.
