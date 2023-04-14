HIAWATHA, Kan. James Joseph Larson, 96, passed away on March 19, 2023. Jim was born on Aug. 23, 1926, to Gustave and Bernice (Fields) Larson in Willis, Kansas. He attended schools in Willis and graduated from Willis High School.

Jim enlisted in the Army Air Corp with advanced training in the Counterintelligence Corp in Baltimore, Maryland and served in Frankfort, Germany until his honorable discharge. Jim then attended Kansas State University earning his bachelors degree in Animal Husbandry in 1951, Jim farmed with his father near Willis until Gus retired.

