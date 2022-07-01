Larson, Kent 1959-2022

Our loving father and husband, Kent Larson, passed away on Thursday, June 16, 2022, at age 62. He battled against gastric cancer for 18 months, something he kept private from friends, neighbors and co-workers. He wanted to live his shortened life as normally as possible and did not want to burden others.
Kent was born in 1959, in Horton, Kansas, to James (Jim) and Lois Larson. He and his younger brother, Van, grew up on the Larson family farm in Hiawatha, Kansas, raising crops and livestock. He talked about the hard work of farming, as well as the fun of hunting, fishing, dirt biking and 4-H Club. After graduating from Horton High School, he attended Highland Community College, and then graduated from Kansas State University with a BS in Life Sciences.
Kent moved briefly to St. Louis, Missouri, and New Orleans, Louisiana, before landing in Northern California permanently. He worked for Coulter Corp, later, Beckman Coulter, for 35 years as a Field Service Engineer working with biomedical instruments.
While living on the Peninsula, he met his wife, Ann, at a St. Louis wedding. They spent many days snow skiing in Tahoe, traveling, scuba diving and fixing up their houses. Kent loved building or fixing things and having tools for every project. He also earned his private pilots license and played golf whenever he could. They moved to the Joaquin Ranch neighborhood in Walnut Creek 22 years ago, and were blessed to raise their new family and live amongst the best group of people one could have for neighbors.
Kent never met a stranger. He was excited to learn about other peoples experiences, jobs, education, hobbies and families. He was an energetic outdoor presence in the neighborhood, working in the open garage or the yard and engaging all who walked by, walking with neighbors and their dogs, chatting in driveways and streets. He is variously described as upbeat, positive, generous and always ready to help. Kent valued his relationships with his neighbors and his friends and co-workers, from various spots across the country. His smiles and laughs were big and heartfelt.
While Kent did not yearn for fatherhood, he fell completely under its spell the moments each of their children were born: Jenna first, followed soon after by Scott. He was the consummate father, fully engaged and actively participating parks, scooters, hiking in the open space, sports of all kinds, Cubs through Eagle Scouts, school events at St. Mary School, where Kent met so many of his good friends, years of summers on the pool deck as an Indian Valley Swim Team dad where many more friendships were established. Kent and Ann also traveled with their children at every chance, and especially loved scuba diving as a family. The kids were the light of Kents life.
In recent years, Kent became more interested in the farming done on the family land, which eventually would be his brother Vans and his. While Vans extensive agricultural education and experience are put to good use in managing the farm, Kent desired to learn as much as he could in order to be able to contribute to the family legacy. He also made more frequent visits to Kansas for planting and harvest. He nearly talked Vans ear off, but through these years, Kent felt profoundly closer to both his brother and the land, even from many miles away. You can take the boy out of Kansas
Kent was preceded in death by: his mother, Lois Elaine (Homfeld) Larson.
He is survived by: his beloved wife of 30 years, Ann; and their two wonderful children, Jenna and Scott; father, James; brother, Van and sister-in-law, Dawn, from Rochester, Minnesota; aunt, Norma (Homfeld) and uncle, Lee Barney from Portland, Oregon; aunt, Carol (Larson) Beck; many nephews, cousins and his other loving family members; and his many friends in California, in Kansas and in several areas across the country.
Kent was loved and will be sorely missed. A memorial mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at St. Mary Church, 2039 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Walnut Creek, CA 94596.
Following the service, a celebration of Kents life will be held from 1 to 4:30 p.m. at Il Fornaio Restaurant, 1430 Mt. Diablo Blvd, Walnut Creek, California, 94596.
A second celebration of life will be held at 12 p.m. on Aug. 20, 2022, at the Fisher Center, in Hiawatha, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Kents memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to the 4-H Club at 4-h.org. As published in the Hiawatha World.
