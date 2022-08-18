WALNUT CREEK, Calif. Our loving father and husband, Kent Larson, passed away on Thursday June 16, 2022, at age 62. He had battled against gastric cancer for 18 months.
Kent was born in 1959 in Horton, Kansas, to James (Jim) and Lois Larson. He and his younger brother, Van, grew up on the Larson family farm in Hiawatha.
Kent was preceded in death by his mother, Lois Elaine (Homfeld) Larson.
He is survived by: his beloved wife of 30 years, Ann; and their two wonderful children, Jenna and Scott; his father, James (Jim) of Hiawatha; brother, Van and sister-in-law, Dawn from Rochester, Minnesota; his aunt, Norma (Homfeld) and uncle, Lee Barney from Portland, Oregon; his aunt, Carol (Larson) Beck; many other loving family members; and his many friends in California, in Kansas and in several areas across the country.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life for Kent, at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the Fisher Center in Hiawatha.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be made in Kents memory to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or to the 4-H Club at 4-h.org. As published in the Hiawatha World.
