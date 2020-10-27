Larson, Patricia E.

Patricia E. Larson
HORTON, Kan. Patricia E. Pat Larson, of Horton, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at the Hiawatha Community Hospital.
She was the daughter of Melvin and Evelyn Fulk Larson and was a lifelong resident of Brown County. She grew up at Willis where she attended school, later graduating from high school there.
Pat worked as an operator for United Telephone Co. in Hiawatha. She then obtained her RN degree from Stormont-Vail in Topeka, Kansas, and worked at Tri-County Manor as director of nursing for many years prior to working at Valley Hope in Atchison until she retired.
Her faith was a very important part of her life. She was a member of the Church of the Lord Jesus Christ in Horton where she helped teach in the nursery class and with Faith and Fun Club for several years.
Pat was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan and enjoyed cheering them to victory in the Super Bowl. She also loved big family gatherings and visiting with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles.
Survivors include: twin brothers Bill Larson (Marilyn) of Atchison, Kansas, James Larson (Barbara) of Hiawatha; numerous nieces, nephews and close friends.
Graveside funeral services are planned for 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Claytonville Cemetery, south of Hiawatha. Pastor Tom Stone will officiate.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Claytonville Cemetery, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
A message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Services will be broadcast live at the Facebook group page: Chapel Oaks Funeral Home Hiawatha & Highland KS. As published in the Hiawatha World.
