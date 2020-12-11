Lawrence S. Ellner 1941-2020

On Thanksgiving morning 2020, Hiawatha resident, but Brooklyn born, Lawrence Sammuel Ellner, took his final breath and then crossed over to reunite with all those he had loved and lost. "Larry" as he was called by all those near and dear to him, was the eldest child of Flair Fold cofounder Abraham Ellner and his wife Mildred.
To those who knew him best, Larry will be remembered for his gift of generosity, fierce loyalty, ferocious competitiveness, tireless work ethic, breadth of knowledge, incredible memory, love for storytelling and tender heart. Though he lived his later years in Boynton Beach, Florida, and then settled in north eastern Kansas, he never relinquished his New York sensibilities or loyalties. Larry remained a diehard fan of his beloved New York sports teams till his last dying day.
Lawrence Sammuel Ellner is survived by his brothers, former and present Hiawatha residents, Richard and Martin Ellner, respectively; sister, Victoria; sons, David and Stuart; and granddaughter, Delia.
Details for a memorial service are forthcoming.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.