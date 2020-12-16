Leach, Donald 1948-2020

Longtime Businessman, Donald Leach, of Hiawatha, died Dec. 9, 2020, at Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas, with complications associated with diabetes and covid. He was 72.
Don was born Jan. 3, 1948, at Lebanon, Missouri, one of three children born to Charlie and Marie Zimmerman Leach. He grew up in Andrew County, Missouri, area where he graduated from Rosendale High School.
Don was an Army veteran of the Vietnam conflict, where the service not only took him to Vietnam, but later Germany, serving with the 1st Cavalry Division. Don was wounded in action and received a purple heart, discharged at the rank of PFC (E3) in 1967.
Don soon started driving a tractor-trailer rig over the road, hauling various commodities all across the United States, from 1970 until 1988. Don has always had a passion for cars and from 1988 until 1997, sold used cars in Hiawatha. He not only sold cars, he also enjoyed restoring them, fact of the matter, he enjoyed restoring anything! PLUS everything was meticulously clean! Then starting in 1997 until the present, Don owned and operated a tractor trailer, hauling grain for many of the farmers in northeast Kansas known as the Blue Angel, his CB handle.
Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, and boating. You would never feature Don being a tomato garden guy, but he was!
He was hauling grain for the White Cloud Elevator. Beverly Lackey was hauling grain for her dad to the elevator. Don wanted to know who the girl was driving the tractor with the wagons, and the rest is history! They married in 1970 and have made Hiawatha their home where they raised their two sons, Donny and Curtis. Bev survives at the home.
Also surviving their two sons, Curtis Leach (Myrietta) of Hays, Kansas, Donny Leach (Billie Jo) of Lincoln, Nebrask; a son by a previous marriage, Charlie Leach (Noel) of Ellis, Kansas; a brother, John Leach of W Monroe, Louisiana; a sister, Linda Sanchez of Kansas City, Missouri; three grandchildren, Kaelin Leach, Mason Leach, and Hayden Leach.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Tonya Marie; and brother-in-law, Gil Sanchez.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday afternoon. The rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, followed by a service at 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha with military honors a courtesy of U.S. Army and Brown County Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Don Leach Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home.
Those wanting to leave a message or remembrance to the family may do so to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
PLEASE OBSERVE SOCIAL DISTANCING AND MASKS REQUIREMENTS
Funeral home facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland, Kansas. As published in the Hiawatha World.
