WHITE CLOUD, Kan. Katherine Mae (Overfield) Lear, of rural White Cloud, died Feb. 26, 2020, at The Pines South, in Hiawatha, Kansas.
She was born to Verner and Rose (Gladhart) Overfield, on May 3, 1923, on a farm in Irving Township, Brown County.
She graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1941, and then graduated from Highland College in 1943.
Katherine taught in several schools in Brown County before she married Carl Lear, on Sept. 7, 1947.
They moved into their home on the Lear farm soon after and remained there until Oct. 1996, when they moved to Hiawatha.
Katherine was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Carl; and daughter-in-law, Debra Lear.
Katherine was an active member of Mount Zion Methodist Church and then at Zion United Methodist Church. She played piano, taught both children and adults, and loved her life on the farm.
Her column, News from the Farm ran in the Hiawatha Daily World for many years.
Her Christian faith was an integral part of her life.
Katherine is survived by: her sister, Marian Curtis, of Eudora Kansas; sons, Jim (Sheryl) and John Lear, of rural White Cloud; grandchildren: Jessica Ezell (fiance;, Jeremy Enns), Kansas City, Missouri, Andrew Lear, of Hiawatha, Anna Johnson (Jeremiah), of Lawrence Kansas, Caleb Lear, of rural Horton, and Tessa Lear (Derek Wilke), of Kansas City; great-grandchildren: Ruth and Ronen Johnson; special step-granddaughters, Ashley and Samantha Rudder; nieces and nephews: Larry Curtis, Cynthia Petrehn, Bonnie Reetz, Jerry Bryan and Bea Pray; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Hiawatha, after noon Sunday.
The family will meet with friends from 5 until 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
A Celebration of Katherines life is planned for 1 p.m. Monday, March 2, 2020, at Zion United Methodist Church, northeast of Robinson. Pastor Darlene Sheffer will officiate.
Interment will follow at Olive Branch Cemetery, White Cloud.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Wycliffe Bible Translators or Olive Branch Cemetery, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 South Seventh St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
The family extends its appreciation to the Pines South for their many years of loving care to Katherine.
www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.