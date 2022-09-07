SABETHA, Kan. Bernita Bea E. Lechner, 86, formally of Kelly, Kansas and Seneca, Kansas died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha.
She was born on May 14, 1936, to Louis and Bernadine (Winkler) Stegeman in Coal Creek, Kansas. She was the oldest of five children and grew up on various farms in the Centralia area. Bea was a proud graduate of Centralia High School in 1954.
Bea married Kenneth Kenny Lechner on May 14, 1956, in Wheaton, Kansas. They spent their married life in the Kelly and Seneca communities and were blessed with six daughters. For over 30 years, Bea was an amazing, caring, and loving mother figure to hundreds of children in Nemaha County who attended her daycare. Being a day care provider was one of Beas greatest joys.
Beas favorite hobbies were playing cards and bingo, watching sports and going to the casino. Bea enjoyed the many friends she made while participating in these various activities. She especially enjoyed traveling and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Bea was preceded in death by: her parents; her husband, Kenny; her daughter, Kathy Lechner; and her two sisters, Darlene Turnbull and Arlene Biggs.
She is survived by: her daughters: Deb (Ed) Christian of Hiawatha, Kansas, Connie (Randy) Thorson of Horton, Kansas, Karen Lechner of Topeka, Kansas, Tina (Darren) Brinker of Shawnee, Kansas and Kim (Fred) Henry of Seneca, Kansas; her nine grandchildren; her seven great-grandchildren; her sister, Deanna Jueneman of Hanover, Kansas; and her brother, Louis (Bud) Stegeman of Marysville, Kansas; her special friend, Arden Dreher; and several nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at at the St. Bedes Catholic Church in Kelly, Kansas.
A visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, with a rosary prayed at 7 p.m. at the Popkess Memorial Chapel in Seneca.
Interment will be in the St. Bedes Cemetery in Kelly. Memorial contributions are suggested to a fund yet to be designated by the family and sent in care of Popkess Memorial Chapel, 814 Castle, Seneca, KS 66538.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.