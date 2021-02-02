Gary Thomas Legler, of Hiawatha, passed away Jan. 27, 2021, at Maple Heights Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. He was 66.
Gary was born June 2, 1954, at Horton, Kansas, one of three children born to Alvin D. and Emily Jane Clarke Legler. He grew up in Brown County where he graduated from Hiawatha High School. Through the years, he worked in Topeka and in Holton at Jimmy Dean Sausage Plant prior to working for Wilde Tool Co. in Hiawatha.
He attended the First United Methodist Church in Hiawatha with his parents through the years.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; a stillborn son, Brandon Legler; a sister, Linda Kay Geyer; and a brother, Donald Eugene Legler.
Survivors include two children, Dustin Legler, of Topeka, Kansas, Karamae Legler of Auburn, Kansas; grandchildren include Charity Gano, Colin Legler, and McKenzie Harper. Other survivors include nieces, Heather Geyer and Tara Geyer.
Memorial graveside service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 6, at Hiawatha Cemetery. Pastor Andrew Finch will officiate.
Chapel Oaks Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Brown County sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434. www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.