FAIRVIEW, Kan. Linda Sue (Johansen) Lehmkuhl, of Fairview, went to meet Jesus on the afternoon of March 10, 2023, at the age of 74. Linda was born May 31, 1948, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Keith and Irene (Fischer) Johansen. She graduated from Reserve High School with the class of 1966.

Linda married the love of her life, Vincent Robert Bob Lehmkuhl, at the Church of the Nazarene in Falls City, on May 22, 1966. They raised a son, Robert Lehmkuhl, and three daughters: Amy Kopp, Heather Gildersleeve and Gretchen Courtney.

