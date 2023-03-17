FAIRVIEW, Kan. Linda Sue (Johansen) Lehmkuhl, of Fairview, went to meet Jesus on the afternoon of March 10, 2023, at the age of 74. Linda was born May 31, 1948, in Falls City, Nebraska, to Keith and Irene (Fischer) Johansen. She graduated from Reserve High School with the class of 1966.
Linda married the love of her life, Vincent Robert Bob Lehmkuhl, at the Church of the Nazarene in Falls City, on May 22, 1966. They raised a son, Robert Lehmkuhl, and three daughters: Amy Kopp, Heather Gildersleeve and Gretchen Courtney.
Linda worked at the Mid Central Egg Plant, babysat for family and friends, and wallpapered with her aunt Darlene. One of Lindas greatest joys was opening her craft shop, Lindas Crafts in the Country at her home. She took pride in doing floral arrangements for her daughters and nieces weddings. In 2005, Bob and Linda purchased the Cozy Cafe; in Fairview. Linda cooked with love for all of her customers, who eventually became family. She was known for her homemade pan-fried chicken, homemade pies, bread pudding and cinnamon rolls.
Later in life, she found immense pleasure in attending her grandkids activities which ranged from wrestling tournaments to livestock shows to ball games. Time spent with family was precious to Linda. She loved gathering her family at the Cozy. She enjoyed traveling to the mountains with family and watching sunrises on the beach. She loved watching cooking shows, old-western tv shows, reading cookbooks, quilting, cooking, and canning and preserving the produce from her husbands garden. Her favorite pastime was talking on the phone; most of the time when people tried to call the line rang busy because she was always talking. Running on time was not her forte; Linda showed up when she wanted to.
Linda was preceded in death by: her husband; parents; in-laws, Vincent and Margaret (Honeyman) Lehmkuhl; brother, Larry Johansen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Darlene and Larry Stahl; and brothers-in-law, Eddie Young and Larry Lehmkuhl.
Survivors include: her children; Robert (June) Lehmkuhl of North Augusta, South Carolina, Amy (Dan) Kopp of Fairview, Heather (Joe) Gildersleeve of Falls City and Gretchen (Bobby) Courtney of Coral Springs, Florida; her siblings; Marcia (Jim) Frederick, Joyce (Bob) Bachman, Steve (Rita) Johansen and Angie (Bobby) Hunzeker. She is also survived by: her grandchildren, Andrew Beck, Daniel Phillips, Lyndee Lehmkuhl, Dannell, Keithen, Kowen and Addalyn Kopp, Breylynn, Gyensynn and Iyralynn Courtney; a great-grandson, Walker McDonough Beck; and many other nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Eternal Hope Worship Center, Hiawatha, KS 66434 .
A celebration of Lindas life will follow at 11 a.m. Pastors Richard Lehmkuhl and David Showalter will officiate.
Interment to follow at The Old Fairview Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home from 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Memorial contributions can be made to the NEK Multi-County Home Health & Hospice, sent in care of Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
