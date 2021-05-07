SABETHA, Kan. Patty Ann (Eaton) Lehwald, 82, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 3, 2021, surrounded by family at the Sabetha Manor in Sabetha, Kansas.
Patty was born in Carroll, Iowa, to Halver "Hal" Eaton and Della (Davis) Eaton on Jan. 18, 1939.
She was united in marriage to Merlin Edward Lehwald, Sr. on April 30, 1960, in Audubon, Iowa. Merlin and Patty lived in Audubon and Nebraska, before ultimately settling in Sabetha, in 1977.
Patty worked various jobs in the area over the years, with the most important ones being "mom" and "grandma. She loved her family very much and will be dearly missed.
In addition to her parents, and her husband, Patty was preceded in death by: her brother, Donald Eaton; a daughter, Diane Herbst, of California; and infant grandson, Shannon Lehwald.
Patty is survived by: her children: Cindy Meyer (Alan) of Sabetha, Debra Lehwald of Sabetha, Tamara Lehwald of Sabetha, Merlin "Butch" Lehwald, Jr. (Sue) of Lenexa, Kansas and Douglas Lehwald (Heather) of Sabetha; her brother, Halver "Bill" Eaton; sister-in-law, Melba Musfeldt; sister-in-law; Ardella Petersen; and family friend/"daughter Julie Burenheide.
At the time of her passing, Patty had 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren in California, Kansas, Nebraska, Texas and Arizona.
Memorial services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Popkess Mortuary in Sabetha.
A family visitation will be held prior to the service starting at 9:30 a.m. until time of service, at Popkess Mortuary.
The inurnment will be in the Albany Cemetery north of Sabetha.
Family and friends will meet at the First Lutheran Church in Sabetha for lunch, after the services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Lutheran Christian Preschool of Sabetha, Sabetha Caring Neighbors Cancer Fund, or the Sabetha VFW Post 7285 sent in care of the Popkess Mortuary, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.
A special thanks to the staff at the Sabetha Manor and the Sabetha Community Hospital, for the care provided to Patty.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.popkessmortuaries.com.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
