Lentz, Beverly A. 1931-2019

HIAWATHA, Kan. Beverly Alfrey Lentz, 88, passed away from her early life to her heavenly life on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at her apartment in Hiawatha, surrounded by her family.
She was born in Sparks, Kansas, on March 24, 1931, to Morton and Velma Nash Alfrey one of three children.
Beverly grew up in Sparks and started school there as a child on a farm. Her folks decided to move to Troy, Kansas, on a farm when she was seven years old and attended school there.
In 1940, her folks moved to Iowa Point, Kansas, on a farm.
She went to school and graduated May of 1947.
She worked on the farm as a child with her two brothers, as a girl she had a hard time as she helped with chores, in the hayfield, picked up corn and worked in the bean fields.
Beverly was married to Frank Lentz in 1947, at Iowa Point, there she raised her family.
They didnt have electricity until 1955, still no running water, she canned a lot of food from raising a garden, washing on wringer washing machine and raised eight children, and they all graduated from Highland High School.
In 1967, she moved to Highland, Kansas, and she did not have to carry water any more.
On June 3, 1967, she lost her oldest son, Ben, to cancer.
She worked at her brothers restaurant for a while and she also helped pick apples. She lost her oldest brother, Captain, in 1968, from leukemia.
At that time she got a job with Justice Manufacturing in 1970, and in 1976 she lost another son, Jim, in a drowning accident in the Wolf River.
In 1999, she moved to Hiawatha to be closer to her job, and then she lost her brother, Corkey, in 1991.
Her dad passed away in 1992.
In 1993, she retired from Justice, which at that time was named Flair Fold.
After retirement in 1994, she moved to Mississippi to visit with her daughter and son-in-law for a while before coming back to Kansas.
Sold her home moved to St. Joseph, Missouri for a time, and then moved back to Hiawatha and moved into her apartment at Pemberton Village.
In 1999, Frank passed away and in 2001, her mother died.
After her aunts death in 2008, she started taking care of her Uncle Bill, who is in Maple Heights Nursing Home.
Beverly is survived by: her four daughters, Virginia, Ellie, Sharon and Susan; and two sons, Doug and Thomas; 13 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Kathleen; son-in-law, Richard; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will meet with friends starting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, in Highland.
Procession for graveside services at 11a.m., to Highland Cemetery, Pastor Rich Lehmkuhl, of Eternal Hope Worship Center, in Hiawatha, will officiate.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m., until 6 p.m. Friday.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: Hope Lodge, in Kansas City, Missouri, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 33, Highland, KS 66035.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.