Branden Tyler Leupold left this earth to rest easy with his Lord and Savior on June 5, 2020.
Branden was born on Oct. 11, 1994, and has been touching the lives of those he came in contact with ever since.
He is survived by: his parents, John and Megan Leupold; sister, Rylee Henningson (Ganon); brother, Camron Leupold; fiance;, Adrianne Darnell; grandparents, Phil and Mary Dachenhausen, Shyrel Bracken, Bill Leupold (Bonnie); many aunts, uncles, cousins, and countless friends.
Branden loved the outdoors and had a passion for riding his horses, hunting, fishing, dogs, and spending time with all those he loved.
He was blessed with a God-given talent for music, sharing his singing and playing the guitar generously for church, weddings, funerals, family gatherings, and the very best bonfires.
He wrote many of his own songs, mostly from his study of scripture and words praising the Lord, as well as songs about spending time outside, loving this country, and some were just plain silly.
He loved to spend time at our church campgrounds, Camp Farwesta, as a youth camper and once old enough, a camp counselor.
This is where he met his love, Ada.
Ada and Branden then made their way back to each other as adults and began to be the camp directors, as a pair.
Branden graduated from Kansas State University with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology (with an emphasis in Criminology), was an officer in the Kansas National Guard and was a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper, K143.
Everything he did was with passion, dedication, kindness, and the best of character, but mostly love.
A register book will be available to sign at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home on Thursday.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 12, at the Leupolds pond at: 1341 Sugar Tree Lane, Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Please park at Bruning Park, 2100 Apache St.
Bus transportation will be provided starting at 8:30 a.m.
There will be a celebration of life lunch immediately, following the service at the Hiawatha Armory, 108 N 1st St.
Memorial contributions are suggested in Brandens honor to: Camp Farwesta for youth scholarships and camp care. Please make checks payable to: Community of Christ.
A special message or remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
