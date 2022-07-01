Lewis, Harry O. 1947-2022

Harry O. Lewis, 75, of Hiawatha, entered this life Jan. 14, 1947, at Highland, Kansas, one of six children born to Lawrence and Margaret Walton Lewis.
Harry departed this life peacefully with family by his side Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Amberwell Hiawatha.
Harry was a man who did a lot of little odd jobs for a lot of people around the Hiawatha area over the years, as well as working full time and coaching when his kids were younger. He made many friends along the way, because he was a kind hearted soul that would do anything for anyone.
Some may have known him from Flair-Fold/Abitibi-Price days, others may have recognized him as a fixture in the janitorial staff at the Hiawatha Middle School from several years ago. Harry loved working around the kids and was proud to support the Hiawatha sports programs during his time at the school. It was no secret that Harry was a big sports fan.
Through the highs and the lows, he was a true fan and may have turned a game or two off in disgust one day, but would always tune in for that next game. He was always adorned with Royals, Chiefs, KU, and local High school sports gear in support of his grandkids. Those that knew Harry probably also knew a lot about his family that he was always more than excited to talk to anyone about at length. Family meant more to Harry than anything in the world. He was so proud of all of Brenda and his blended family kids, grand kids, and great-grandkids, who are just devastated at the loss of such an amazing man and family member.
Harry was a simple man, who loved everyone, so come as you are to celebrate his life with us maybe choose to wear something from one of his favorite teams in honor of him. If you knew him, you know he would have loved that.
Survivors include: his wife, Brenda (Martin), of the home; children: Troy Lewis (Michelle), Jennifer Thomas (Bob), Nathan Smith (Rose), Trace Smith (Casey), Randy Smith, Ana Wisdom (Rick), Gary Folsom (Della), Greg Folsom (Angie) and Gerald Folsom Jr. (Paula); siblings: Larry Lewis, Alice Zahner, Marcia Adams (Dan), Barbara Argabright (Jim); 20 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, with another due in Nov.
He was preceded in death by: his parents; brothers-in-law, George Powell, Jerry Zahner; sister, Mary Powell; sisters -in -law, Doris Lewis, Cathy Lewis; and nephew, Kris Lewis.
A Celebration of Harrys life is planned for 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, with Jason Drahota officiating.
Cremation will follow service with private inurnment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson, Kansas.
Friends may call at the funeral home after 10 a.m. Wednesday, where the family will visit from 6 until 8 p.m. that evening.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Harry Lewis Memorial Fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., 66434.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to the family at www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
