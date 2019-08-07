Robert Q. Lewis
LITTLETON, Colo. Robert Q. Lewis, 91, formerly of Independence, Missouri, died July 30, 2019.
Bob spent most of his working life as an over-the- road trucker, retiring at age 66.
Preceded by: parents, Robert and Virginia Short Lewis; sister, Jean Frudeger.
Survivors: nephew, John Frudeger; niece, Jan Barreth (Ric); great-nephews, Josh and Mitch Barreth, all of Colorado.
Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday, August 8, Powhattan Cemetery, with military honors.
