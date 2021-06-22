Lewis, Teresa M. 1978-2021

FALLS CITY, Neb. Teresa Marie (Westcott) Lewis, 43, of Falls City, Nebraska, was born on April 27, 1978, in Fairfax, Missouri, to Norma (Kelley) Thomas. Teresa graduated from Hiawatha High School with the class of 1996 and continued her education at Highland Community College in Highland, Kansas, where she received her Associates of Applied Science.
Teresa was a loving and caring mother who devoted much of her time and energy as a caregiver to her handicapped son, Derrick, and her dog Zeus. She was a caring member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Hiawatha, Kansas, and a member of Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska. In her final days, Teresa was at peace knowing she was going to be reunited with her cousin, Danielle Nicole Koelzer.
Teresa went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, June 18, 2021, surrounded by her loving family, in Falls City, having reached the earthly age of 43 years, one month, and 22 days.
She was preceded in death by her step-father, Phil Thomas; grandfather, John Thomas; an uncle, Terry Hiatt; and cousin, Danielle Nicole Koelzer.
Teresa is survived by her loving sons, Blake Westcott and Derrick Lewis of Falls City; mother, Norma Thomas of Falls City; a sister, Lisa Jeschke and husband Brent of Troy, Kansas; grandmothers, Donna Kelly of Rulo, Nebraska and Harvina Thomas of Falls City; niece and nephew, Bailey and Landon Jeschke of Troy; and numerous aunts, uncles, family and friends.
Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 208 Iowa Street in Hiawatha with Branch President Clair Hoesing officiating.
Inurnment will be at the Steele Cemetery in Falls City, Nebraska at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to the familys choice with a later designation.
Condolences can be shared online at www.hallfuneral.net
Services entrusted to Hall Funeral Home- 2403 Harlan ST.- Falls City, NE 68355 (402) 245-3131. As published in the Hiawatha World.
