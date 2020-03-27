Larry L. Lierz
FAIRVIEW, Kan. Larry Lee Lierz, 78, Fairview, passed away on March 19, 2020, peacefully at his home, surrounded by family.
Larry is survived by: his wife, Evelyn; his children: Rodney (Linda), Terry (Lisa), Kevin (Tonya), Cherie (Chris), Darin and Lane (Cassie); and 18 grandchildren.
A Private Mass of Christian burial was celebrated on March 23, 2020, at the St. Augustine Catholic Church, in Fidelity.
Interment was in St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to: Angel Fund at Stormont-Vail Foundation, to assist with cancer patient needs, sent in care of the funeral home, 823 Virginia, Sabetha, KS 66534.
To read the full obituary and to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.popkessmortuaries. com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.