Linck, Kevin D. 1952-2021

ROBINSON, Kan. Kevin Daniel Linck, 69, of rural Robinson, Kansas passed away October 29, 2021, at the Mosaic Medical Center in St Joseph, Missouri.
Kevin was born on Aug. 8, 1952, in Highland, Kansas, to Bernard and Barbara (Soden) Linck.
On March 2, 1974, Kevin married his sweetheart, Karen Pierson, at the Willis Christian Church. From their love, they had five children.
Kevin and his siblings were raised on a farm outside Everest were he attended grade school and then graduated from Horton High School in 1970.
From there he attended Northeast Kansas Technical School in Atchison, Kansas, where he received a certificate in Auto Mechanics. He also attended one year at Manhattan Christian College.
Kevin and Karen spent most their years together living in Everest, Kansas and then Robinson. Over the years, Kevin spent time as a mechanic, driving a school bus for South Brown County Schools, as a member of the Everest/Horton Jaycees, and the Horton and Robinson Boy Scouts.
Kevin held various positions within the church, as well as being involved at Mission Lake Christian Camp in Horton, Kansas for more than 30 years.
Kevin was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Nathanial Linck.
Survivors include: his wife, Karen; sons: Kim (Lisa) of Manhattan, Kansas, Kirt of Robinson, Kelly (Becky) of Hiawatha; daughters, Keisha (Brandon) Statler of Holton, Kansas and Kandace Linck of Holton; grandchildren: Macoy, Pierson, Eleanor, Slader, William, Allen, Margaret, Ruby, Aaron, Alyssa (Nelver), Alex, Ashton, Kohl, Jackson; one great-grandchild, Noelle; brothers, Barry (Thelma) of Havensville, Randy (Cynthia) of Horton, Dennis (Nancy) of Everest; one sister, Angela (Troy) Carlton of Omaha, Nebraska; several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Manhattan Christian College to honor Kevins commitment to Christian principles and to benefit scholarships of those preparing for ministry, which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
A celebration of Kevins Eternal Life is planned for 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
Tim Champ of Freedom Hospice will officiate.
Inurnment will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Robinson.
The family will meet with friends from 3 to 5 on, Sunday, at the funeral home.
A special message or note of remembrance may be sent to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.