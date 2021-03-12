Lock, Carol 1962-2021

MORRILL, Kan. Carol Lock, 58, of Morrill, Kansas, died early Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021.
Carol was born Nov. 25, 1962, to Alexander and Kathleen (Wilkinson) Lock in Hiawatha, Kansas. She grew up in her parents rural home in Hiawatha. After attending school in the Hiawatha district, she graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1981. Following graduation, she worked at the Flair Fold shutter plant in Hiawatha for many years. During that time she moved to Morrill. She later worked at IMAC for a short time prior work working for Crosswinds (ADM), both in Sabetha. Carol worked there for 18 years. During that time, she progressed to be a Quality Assurance Technician. While working full time, she also worked part-time doing in janitorial services.
Carol also served in the 2 BN, 13oth FA, KARNG in Hiawatha part-time for 18 years.
She loved reading and because of that, she loved reading and learning about the Bible. On May 27, 2018, in Omaha, Nebraska, she was baptized as one of Jehovahs Witnesses. Carol was a member of the Falls City, Nebraska congregation of Jehovahs Witnesses. Carol loved art, music, travel and animals. But most of all, she loved the Bibles promise of what Gods Kingdom will accomplish for the earth. She loved talking to people about those promises and she shared her Christian faith with many.
Carol is survived by two sisters, Linda Brown of Omaha, Nebraska, Theresa Lock of Morrill; four brothers, Kenny (Bonnie) Lock of Hiawatha, Tom Lock of Bern, Kansas, Richard Lock of Springdale, Arkansas, Mike Lock of Lincoln, Nebraska, with many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may sign the register book and join in the celebration of life, through pictures at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha, Tuesday thru Thursday from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Graveside service will be held for family only at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Hiawatha, Friday, March 19, 2021. Masks and social distancing requested.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hope Brown County cancer fund, sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Please remember the family during this critical time with a card or note of remembrance www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com
Funeral home facebook page for live streaming: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks. As published in the Hiawatha World.
