SABETHA, Kan. Kathleen Lock, 84, formerly of Hiawatha, Kansas, passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Sabetha,Kansas. Kathleen was born in Nortonville, Kansas, on Jan. 5, 1936, to Leonard and Helen Wilkinson. She grew up and attended schools in the Nortonville and Plainville, Kansas areas. She later moved to the Hiawatha area to stay with relatives while working at the Delmonico Restaurant and the Topper Motel.
Kathleen was united in marriage to Alexander H. Lock on Aug. 6, 1955. Together they created a rural home 6 miles northwest of Hiawatha, celebrating 46 years of marriage. She was a homemaker who enjoyed gardening, cooking, and cleaning, and canning fruits and vegetables.
She was a member of Saint Ann Catholic Church. Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband; seven brothers; two sisters; and a nephew, Stan Lock.
She is survived by one brother and four sisters in Wyoming; her four sons, Kenny Lock of Hiawatha, Tom Lock of Bern, Kansas, Richard Lock of Springdale, Arkansas, and Mike Lock of Lincoln, Nebraska; her three daughters, Linda Brown of Omaha, Nebraska, Theresa and Carol Lock both of Morrill, Kansas; a daughter-in-law, Bonnie Lock of Hiawatha; a nephew, Steve Lock of Hiawatha; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 11, 2020, at the Mt. Hope Cemetery in Hiawatha. Friends may call the Chapel Oaks Funeral Home in Hiawatha after 10 a.m. Thursday. Please observe social distancing and the mask mandate for services.
Memorials are suggested to the Alzeheimers Association and may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S. 7th St. Hiawatha, KS 66434.
Online condolences may be made to www.chapeloaksfuneralhome.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
