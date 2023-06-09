Steven Ray Lock, a lifelong mechanic and farmer, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2023, at the University of Kansas Health System Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.

Steve was born on Oct. 15, 1952 to Harold and Eunice Lock, of Hiawatha. He and his brother, Stan, helped with the family farm while attending Hamlin Public Schools. Steve was an active member of the Hamlin Pied Pipers 4-H Club and was proud of his first-place award at the Kansas State Fair in the trailer-backing competition. Steve graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1970.

