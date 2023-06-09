Steven Ray Lock, a lifelong mechanic and farmer, passed away unexpectedly on June 6, 2023, at the University of Kansas Health System Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Steve was born on Oct. 15, 1952 to Harold and Eunice Lock, of Hiawatha. He and his brother, Stan, helped with the family farm while attending Hamlin Public Schools. Steve was an active member of the Hamlin Pied Pipers 4-H Club and was proud of his first-place award at the Kansas State Fair in the trailer-backing competition. Steve graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1970.
Upon graduation, he attended NCKA Vo-Tech, in Beloit, where he learned diesel mechanics. Steve later received a draft letter and chose to join the Army National Guard where he received honors in field radio mechanics. Upon returning home, he worked for the Case dealership before he opened his own independent tractor repair in 1976. He moved his business, Steves Tractor Repair, to town in 1983, retiring in 2019.
Steve met the love of his life, Linda Holeman, on a blind date. They married in 1982 and added three sons to their family, Matthew in 1983, Jared in 1984, and Greg in 1997.
Steve served on the Hiawatha School Board for 16 years and was able to present all three of his sons with their diplomas. He remained a huge supporter of the Brown County 4-H program all throughout his life and enjoyed watching his kids and grandkids in later years. He will be remembered as a man who made a difference in the production agriculture and ag mechanics industry within and around the community. Steve loved a challenging mechanical situation and could adapt and overcome any obstacle.
Steve never knew a stranger and could strike up a conversation with anyonesometimes driving his family crazy. With his good sense of humor, he enjoyed teasing others. Steve had a need for speed and loved air shows, drag racing, and tractor pulling. He loved to drive and enjoy the countryside and was the chauffeur to many KSU bowl games.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother Stanley.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; and sons, Matthew, Jared (Kristin), Greg (fiance;, Kelly); and granddaughter, Lainey and grandson, Rhett.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, June 12, 2023, at St. Anns Catholic Church, Hiawatha, with Father Dan Gardner as celebrant.
Friends may call at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home after Noon, Sunday where a parish rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha, followed by visitation at 6:30 p.m.
Burial will be at Mount Hope Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hiawatha High School Ag Department, Hiawatha FFA Chapter, or Brown County 4H which may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha 66434.
We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on!
Have an Announcement? Go to our Celebrations page.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, please log in to leave your message. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log In button at the top of the page and then register to create your account.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.