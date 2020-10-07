Lockwood, Mary J. 1923-2020

HORTON, Kan. Mary "Jane" Lockwood, 96, of Horton, Kansas, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at her home. She was born on Dec. 19, 1923, in Horton, Kansas, the daughter of Homer J. and Katherine Guier Willis.
Janie graduated from Willis High School in 1942. She was a wife, mother, and worked for the Horton Garment Factory. After retiring at 65 as the bookkeeper at Edco Grain in Everest, she worked as a camp host for 20 years, retiring for the second time at age 85.
On Sept. 12, 1947, she married Leon Lockwood in Horton, Kansas. They lived in Horton, Everest, Kansas and Kidder, Missouri, though out the years of their married life.
Survivors include her husband, Leon Lockwood, of the home; daughter, Susie Lednicky, of Horton; son, Tom Lockwood of Hiawatha, Kansas; two brothers, Jack (Zelma) Willis of Texas and Jerry (Charlene) Willis of Kansas City, Missouri; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and a son-in-law, Mike Sands.
She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Leon Lockwood; daughter, Cathy Sands; daughter-in-law, Joyce Lockwood; sister, Jody Streeter; and brother, Jim Willis.
The family will greet family and friends on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 11, 2020, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Dishon-Maple-Chaney Mortuary in Horton. A private service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be sent to the Mary Jane Lockwood memorial fund to be designated later and may be sent in care of the mortuary.
A special message may be sent to the family at www.dishon-maple-chaney.com. As published in the Hiawatha World.
