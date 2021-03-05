Lorenz, UVerna F. 1917-2021

FALLS CITY, Neb. UVerna Frye Lorenz passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Falls City, Nebraska. She was born on June 24, 1917, to Edward and Ella (Dunn) Rodgers in Elbing, Kansas. The family relocated to Reserve when she was a child. She lived most of her life in Reserve, Kansas.
She married Thomas Samuel Frye on Feb. 1, 1942. After his Service in the U.S. Army they settled in Reserve, Kansas, and raised six children. Mr. Frye passed away in 1974.
On Dec. 24, 1993, she married John R (JR) Lorenz. Mr. Lorenz passed away in 2007.
UVerna is survived by five children, Kenneth (Julia) Frye, Glasgow, Kentucky, Ann (Greg) Hladky, Topeka, Kansas, Les (Mary) Frye and Dean Frye, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Gary (Sherree) Frye, Falls City. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
UVerna was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a son, Roger; three sisters; and a brother.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at the First United Methodist Church in Falls City. Pastor Young Je Kim will officiate.
Friends may sign the register book at Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha,
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to First United Methodist Church of Falls City and may be sent in care of the funeral home, 124 S 7th St., Hiawatha, KS 66434.
The service will be livestreamed thru the funeral home facebook page: Chapel Oaks Hiawatha & Highland Ks.
As published in the Hiawatha World.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.