UVerna Frye Lorenz
FALLS CITY, Neb. UVerna Frye Lorenz, 103, formerly of Reserve, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, in Falls City, Nebraska.
A full obituary with services will be announced next week by Chapel Oaks Funeral Home, Hiawatha.
www,chapeloaksfuneralhome.com As published in the Hiawatha World.
To plant a tree in memory of UVerna Lorenz as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.